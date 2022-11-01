Watch Now
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Bengals

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) heads for the locker room after a 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 6:40 AM, Nov 01, 2022
CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' win against the Cincinnati Bengals, that player is defensive end, Myles Garrett.

During the game, Garrett had 1.5 sacks which contributed to the overall team performance.

