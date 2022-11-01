Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Bengals

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' win against the Cincinnati Bengals, that player is defensive end, Myles Garrett.

During the game, Garrett had 1.5 sacks which contributed to the overall team performance.

Myles and Taven combine for a 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘳 of a sack!



📺: #CINvsCLE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/pEjk2zrwvD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022

