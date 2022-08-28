Browns K Cade York is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 21-20 loss against the Chicago Bears, that player is kicker Cade York.

#Browns Cade York good from 57-yards out. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 28, 2022

York went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts for the Browns, and had one successful point after attempt following a fourth-quarter touchdown.

He also showed his strength with a long field goal attempt prior to the game.

Browns K Cade York pregame 70-yard field goal

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.