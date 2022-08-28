Watch Now
Browns K Cade York is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) hits a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 22:16:16-04

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 21-20 loss against the Chicago Bears, that player is kicker Cade York.

York went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts for the Browns, and had one successful point after attempt following a fourth-quarter touchdown.

He also showed his strength with a long field goal attempt prior to the game.

Browns K Cade York pregame 70-yard field goal

