Browns RB Jerome Ford is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 24-13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, that player is running back Jerome Ford.

The explosive rookie helped put the team in scoring position after a 41-yard rush as he cut through the gaps to find space downfield.

#Browns rookie RB Jerome Ford with a breakout run, cuts through the gap for 41 yards. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 12, 2022

Ford is the owner of two touchdowns for the Browns. The first touchdown being in the second quarter with a three-yard rush from the red zone to put 6 points on the board for Cleveland.

The second happened during the third quarter on a broken play from quarterback Josh Dobbs, as Dobbs rolled left and found Ford on the 2-yard line who fell back to make the catch and find green space in the end zone.

Jerome Ford has been absolutely phenomenal. Wow. #Browns — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 13, 2022

