Browns RB Jerome Ford is Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game

Phelan M. Ebenhack | Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) congratulates running back Jerome Ford (34) after he scored a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 22:11:32-04

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 24-13 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, that player is running back Jerome Ford.

The explosive rookie helped put the team in scoring position after a 41-yard rush as he cut through the gaps to find space downfield.

Ford is the owner of two touchdowns for the Browns. The first touchdown being in the second quarter with a three-yard rush from the red zone to put 6 points on the board for Cleveland.

The second happened during the third quarter on a broken play from quarterback Josh Dobbs, as Dobbs rolled left and found Ford on the 2-yard line who fell back to make the catch and find green space in the end zone.

