Browns RB Nick Chubb is the Bryant & Stratton Player of the Game against Chargers

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 30-28 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, that player is running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb ended the day with 17 carries for 134 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. He contributed two touchdowns to the scoreboard. Chubb's longest rush of the day was a 41-yard carry.

At the end of week five, Chubb has a total of 459 rushing yards over 81 carries.

