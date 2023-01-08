Cleveland Browns fans are the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game vs Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 28-14 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Players of the Game are the fans.

From training camp through the season finale against Pittsburgh, Browns fans have continued to stay loyal to their team.

The Browns ended their season 7-10 overall, with confounding losses early on in the schedule against teams everyone expected them to beat.

RELATED: What went wrong for the Browns against the Jets? A little bit of everything at the worst possible time.

There were some fun moments as well. The Halloween showdown between the Browns and the Bengals on national TV was a good time. So was beating Pittsburgh at home and Jacoby Brissett handing Tom Brady a loss.

Not so fun — being out of the playoff picture weeks before the last week of the season.

RELATED: Budding defense bloomed against Bengals as Browns break 4-game losing streak

Nevertheless, the Browns fans have prevailed time and time again by showing up and out for the hometown team.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.