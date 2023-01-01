We can't pick just 1 — Browns S Grant Delpit, WR Amari Cooper Bryant & Stratton College Players of the Game

CLEVELAND — Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. This week, there are two players worthy of being named Player of the Game in the Browns' 24-10 win against the Washington Commanders. Safety Grant Delpit and wide receiver Amari Cooper earned this week's accolades.

Grant Delpit

Delpit finished the game with seven tackles, four of which we solo. Additionally, he had two interceptions which doubled his season total.

After the second interception, which was caught in the endzone, he awarded the game ball to his biggest fan — his mother.

You can watch the interaction in the player below:

went straight to mom 🧡 pic.twitter.com/3CyR1Jb5dj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2023

Amari Cooper

Cooper ended the day with three receptions for a total of 105 yards, averaging 35 yards per catch. Two of those receptions resulted in touchdowns for Cleveland, one of which widened the score in the third quarter.

His longest reception of the day was 46 yards.

You can watch the second touchdown reception in the player below:

season-high 3 tuddies for DW‼️



📺: #CLEvsWAS on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/ylwoL3YKDE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2023

Watch live and local news any time:

Good to Know: The Best of Storyteller Greg McQuade

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.