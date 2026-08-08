QB competition change: Here's what happened during Day 10 of Browns Training Camp

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns might have the day off Sunday, but that didn't mean Saturday was a lax day. The team wrapped up the week of training camp with a long, padded practice, intended to keep ramping them up for game action with the regular season approaching. They also shifted from a plan that was discussed before practice, giving quarterback Deshaun Watson all of the first-team reps on a day they said that work would go to Shedeur Sanders.

Here's what we heard on Day 10 of Browns training camp:

Before Saturday's practice session, Browns head coach Todd Monken was asked if Shedeur Sanders would take all of the first-team reps. He said he thought Deshaun Watson might get one of the first-team reps in 7-on-7s, but that "Shedeur will take the majority of the first-team reps today."

Instead, Watson took all of the first-team reps while Sanders worked with the twos.

After practice, a Browns spokesperson said the reason for the change was that there were personnel groupings Monken wanted to see Watson with.

For context, this was #Browns HC Todd Monken's answer when asked before practice if Shedeur Sanders would take all of the first-team reps: https://t.co/Kv5qMM7Qxk pic.twitter.com/RZMQdh1F3r — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

Monken also said he and his staff will talk Saturday evening through Sunday about who will start at quarterback for the first preseason game next week against the Bears:

#Browns HC Todd Monken said they'll talk tonight and tomorrow about who will start at QB for the first preseason game next week against the Bears. pic.twitter.com/To2Bo7KiTI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire was asked about the competitive get-off drill he runs with his unit.

Asked #Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire about the competitive get-off drill he runs with his unit."We call it quick and violent hands. We want those guys to get off as fast as they can, make first contact, get hands on their man, knock them back..the guys get fired up about it." pic.twitter.com/jnpL1cp7Yl — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

He was also asked about Jared Verse's potential:

Asked #Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire about Jared Verse's potential"There's a little startup cost when you get a guy that's been a linebacker his whole career and all of a sudden now you tell him to put his hand in the dirt and go out there and play—but he's fully embraced it" pic.twitter.com/ANLJoRqt7f — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

Here's what we saw on Day 10 of Browns training camp:

QB Competition

After Monken changed course on the plan he told media before practice, Watson ended up spending the day working with the ones, while Sanders and Dillon Gabriel split work with the twos.

A look at Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Day 10 of training camp.

A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson during Day 10 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/A5Jh8QVRJs — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

A look at Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during Day 10 of training camp.

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders during Day 10 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/IbQPXI2rSA — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

A look at Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel during Day 10 of training camp.

A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel during Day 10 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/u6UWC4ezpC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

Fights and physicality

As expected on a longer day of practice in the heat with pads on, Saturday's practice got incredibly intense and highly physical. That showed up in the form of chirping between the offense and defense, some hard hits during drills, and even a take-down fight between defensive end Jared Verse and tackle Spencer Fano.

A long, hot day at training camp made #Browns practice a little chippy today. pic.twitter.com/ZKXOhqFz0S — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

Safe to say today's Browns practice was physical — and chippy.

Standout offense

Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion with another standout catch today during today's training camp practice.

#Browns WR KC Concepcion with another standout catch today during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/GBj5WjniGs — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston, touchdown.

Standout defense

Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio both put the pressure on for a would-be sack.

#Browns DE Isaiah McGuire and LB Edefuan Ulofoshio both put the pressure on for a would-be sack. pic.twitter.com/11KnzuEnxa — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

Injury updates

Browns tackle Tytus Howard left today's practice session, walking into the facility with trainers.

#Browns T Tytus Howard left today's practice session, walking into the facility with trainers. pic.twitter.com/ytDIwEvc1j — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 8, 2026

In addition to Howard leaving practice, linebacker Justin Jefferson and defensive end Logan Fano also left the practice fields early.

Meanwhile, tight end Joe Royer (personal), cornerback Myles Bryant, fullback Michael Burton, cornerback Damarri Mathis, tackle Izavion Miller, defensive tackle Elijah Chatman, guard Zak Zinter, defensive tackles Sam Kamara, Kalia Davis and Mike Hall Jr., linebacker Carson Schwesinger and center Parker Brailsford all did not practice on Saturday.

The Browns have Sunday off before returning for another practice session on Monday, gearing up for their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears in a week.