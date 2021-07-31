Watch
Report: Browns agree to contract extension with RB Nick Chubb

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
Nick Chubb
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 19:13:31-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are keeping one of their own for the foreseeable future, according to multiple reports.

The team and running back Nick Chubb have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $36.6 million. The news was first reported by the NFL Network. Chubb was set to be a free agent after this year, but now will be calling Cleveland home for an extended period of time.

In his three seasons with the Browns, Chubb has been one of the best running backs in the NFL. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl twice, and eclipsed the 1000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons. Last year, he totaled 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season despite only playing 12 games as he was held out of four contests due to a knee injury.

The Browns may not be done handing out extensions, as the team also can reward cornerback Denzel Ward, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, and quarterback Baker Mayfield with new deals this offseason should they be able to reach agreements on new contracts. Of those three, only Teller is a free agent following this season, as Mayfield and Ward are both under contract in Cleveland for the 2022 season already.

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)