Report: Browns agree to contract extension with RB Nick Chubb

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are keeping one of their own for the foreseeable future, according to multiple reports.

The team and running back Nick Chubb have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $36.6 million. The news was first reported by the NFL Network. Chubb was set to be a free agent after this year, but now will be calling Cleveland home for an extended period of time.

The #Browns and RB Nick Chubb have an agreement in principle on a 3-year contract extension worth $36.6M, per sources. $20M fully guaranteed. A huge deal for the bell cow in Cleveland. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2021

In his three seasons with the Browns, Chubb has been one of the best running backs in the NFL. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl twice, and eclipsed the 1000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons. Last year, he totaled 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season despite only playing 12 games as he was held out of four contests due to a knee injury.

The Browns may not be done handing out extensions, as the team also can reward cornerback Denzel Ward, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, and quarterback Baker Mayfield with new deals this offseason should they be able to reach agreements on new contracts. Of those three, only Teller is a free agent following this season, as Mayfield and Ward are both under contract in Cleveland for the 2022 season already.

