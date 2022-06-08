Watch
Report: Deshaun Watson met more than 5 dozen massage therapists in 17 months

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 10:06 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 22:06:39-04

CLEVELAND — According to a New York Times report, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson met more than five dozen women for massages in a 17-month period.

Watson has publicly said he hired about 40 different therapists during his five seasons with the Houston Texans.

According to the report, he hired at least 66 from fall 2019 through spring 2021 alone.

The Times said the Texans also provided Watson with a nondisclosure agreement to give to therapists.

According to the report, the team made the move after a woman threatened to expose his behavior online.

Watson faces 24 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Deshaun Watson facing 24th lawsuit

His legal team said the NFL has wrapped up its investigation.

News 5 has reached out to the league and the Browns about this latest report but has not heard back.

