Deshaun Watson treating some teammates to Bahamas trip for team bonding

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be taking some of his teammates to the Bahamas for team building, according to a source.

Watson will take his teammates to work out and bond before the start of the team’s organized team activities. ESPN, which initially reported the story, said it's unknown how many will travel with him, but it will be mostly "offensive weapons."

This comes after NFL officials are scheduled to meet with him as their investigation into the 22 lawsuits filed against him continues. The 22 women have accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions. Watson has denied all wrongdoing.

OTA offseason workouts in Berea are scheduled for May 24-26, May 31-June 2 and June 6-9. Mandatory minicamp will run from June 14 through June 16.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.