Return trip: Browns going back to rowdy KC for '21 opener

BEREA, Ohio —The Browns will start their 2021 season where 2020's ended — in Kanas City. Cleveland will open a season with Super Bowl hopes at rowdy Arrowhead Stadium and against the AFC champion Chiefs, who edged the Browns in last year's playoffs. The 22-17 loss stuck with the Browns, providing motivation during the offseason. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the team has done its best to erase last year, but Cleveland's players are sure to remember some of the feelings from that loss on Sunday.
BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE
Preseason
WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)
Regular Season
WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)
WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)
WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)
WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)
WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)
WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)
WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)
WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)
WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)
WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)
WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)
WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)
WEEK 13 · BYE
WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)
WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)
WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)
WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)
WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)