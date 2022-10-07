Rocky River man charged with disorderly conduct after throwing water bottle onto sideline during Browns game

CLEVELAND — A Rocky River man was charged with disorderly conduct after throwing a water bottle from his seat at FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a document released from The City of Cleveland Municipal Court.

The man hit one person when he threw the water bottle onto the sidelines during the Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets game on Sept. 18.

When security and officers approached the man afterwards, he did not follow directives after multiple requests, the document says.

