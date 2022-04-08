S Ronnie Harrison re-signing with Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are re-signing S Ronnie Harrison to a 1-year deal.

Additional details regarding the deal have not been released.

Last season, Harrison played in 12 games with 11 starts and recorded 58 total tackles.

Harrison made waves last September when he was disqualified from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs after shoving a coach.

He had just made a tackle on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire near the Chiefs' sideline, and attempted to step over the running back but got caught on his leg.

When Harrison attempted to step over Edwards-Helaire, the Chief's sideline attempted to separate the two and Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis on the opposing sideline pushed the Browns safety.

The shove prompted Harrison to react, shoving the coach back. Refs in the game threw a flag and called unsportsmanlike conduct on the Chiefs sideline, but soon after flagged Harrison as well, disqualifying him from the contest.

Following the game, players and coaches on the Browns commented on the incident, refusing to make excuses for Harrison's actions but also noting that Lewis should not have gotten involved either.

He was later fined $12,000 for that incident.

