Sacked: Browns All-Pro Garrett 'retires' from basketball

BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett's basketball playing days are over.

The Browns' All-Pro defensive end, who recently posted videos on Twitter and Instagram of him dominating on the hoops court, said he's going to put one of his hobbies to the side to concentrate on football.

Garrett, who is attending Cleveland's voluntary conditioning program, joked that he's following Michael Jordan's lead and may try baseball next year.

While Garrett joked around, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski seemed pretty serious when he said Garrett has hung up his sneakers.

The Browns don't want Garrett to risk injury after signing him to a $100 million contract extension last summer.