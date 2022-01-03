Safety Adrian Colbert and guard Hjalte Froholdt added to Browns active roster for Steelers game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have elevated safety Adrian Colbert and guard Hjalte Froholdt from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday’s game against the Steelers.

Colbert is in his fifth NFL season out of Miami. He’s a seventh-round pick by San Francisco in 2017. During his career, he has appeared in 38 games with 22 starts. He also has recorded 98 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Elise Amendola/AP New England Patriots free safety Adrian Colbert (30) gestures as he walks to NFL football practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

He appeared in four games with three starts this season with the Giants and one game this year with the Browns. He will be wearing No. 15.

Froholdt is in his third NFL season out of Arkansas. He has appeared in 14 career games. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, he appeared in six games with the Browns this season.

A native of Svendborg, Denmark, Froholdt started playing football in the United States during this sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Warren. He will be wearing No. 72.

The team placed tight end Miller Forristall on the practice squad/injured list with a hamstring injury.

