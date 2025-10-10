Shedeur stays ready as Browns continue plans for QB room

BEREA — After trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns have yet to announce what their plans are for the backup quarterback position. As rookie Dillon Gabriel gets ready for his second career start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders is staying ready in the case he gets elevated to QB2.

"I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure," Sanders said on Thursday.

Sanders, who was picked during the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft, has spent the season as the Browns' emergency quarterback on game days.

In practice, he has been in a scout team role.

"My job at first was to prepare the defense and I think I did a pretty good job," Sanders said with a bit of laughter. "Nah, but they got Myles Garrett and everybody over there, so you know. I think I did a pretty good job and whatever my role is here, like, I'm thankful and I'm happy just to do that."

But now with the backup role open, Sanders has a chance at a new opportunity.

"You know, for Shedeur, we're looking for constant improvement throughout the season, and he's done that. I mean, I think you see growth and familiarity of the offense and what we're asking of those guys," said offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. "I think the level of preparation it takes week to week when you're putting a new game plan together, that's a learning curve for all rookies. That doesn't mean it's not possible for a rookie to do that, it's just you gotta put in a lot of work and time to make sure that you're maximizing things that you might not get a chance to rep."

"We're gonna make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon's ready for the game," Sanders said. "Each and every day, even when Joe was the start of everything, you know, prepare the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there at any point and time. It's up to the coaches— whatever decision they make, then I'm fine with it."

As the decision from the coaches lingers, Sanders said that on or off the field, he's pulling for his team and fellow rookies in their opportunities.

"Extremely excited for them. I'm playing through them, you know what I mean, I'm excited just as them every time they get out there and run a route and everything," Sanders said. "Like Dillon, whenever he got moved up to QB1, I'm like, 'You know that's lit bruh. You gotta make sure you handle everything the right way and continue being him,' So, like for me, overall I'm just happy. I'm excited that everybody is living (their) dreams and I'm living my dream also— come every day and be able to work."

If it's not Sanders as QB2, it would be Bailey Zappe at this point. Zappe remains on the practice squad as of Thursday, and he would need to be signed to the active roster.