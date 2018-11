CLEVELAND - Cleveland Browns fans have mixed reactions after ESPN reported that the team is considering interviewing Condoleezza Rice for the head coach position.

Some fans are OK with Rice not having previous head coaching experience.

#TheBrowns Well if u don't need experience to be president

Why should #headcoach be any different 🏈 #CondoleezzaRice ✌ pic.twitter.com/7tFzMdfwQ3 — Marc JayRokz πŸ“· (@MarcJayRokzNYC) November 18, 2018

If you were wondering what her potential staff could look like, here's an idea.

Condoleezza Rice has just announced that Colin Powell is going to be her Defensive coordinator.#NFL — Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) November 18, 2018

Browns HC: Condoleezza Rice

Browns OC: Justin Trudeau

Browns DC: a large gun pointed at the opposing sideline

Browns ST: one of those educational skeletons from science class — Xanbar Bogaerts (@ColeyMick) November 18, 2018

Rice is a lifelong fan so she has her reactions nailed down.

yea idk how qualified she is but condoleezza rice certainly looks like someone who has watched a lot of cleveland browns football pic.twitter.com/cwxFdjSsKC — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 18, 2018

The list of other potential candidates was accidentally leaked to the public.

List of people the Browns are interested in interviewing for the HC position



Condoleezza Rice

Harry Potter

Bugs Bunny

Johnny Manziel

Michael Scott

Bob Ross

Mr. Krabs

Pat McAfee

Denzel Washington

Lil Dicky

Hue Jackson

Michael Jackson

Bo Jackson

Amelia Earhart

The opossum — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) November 18, 2018

If she were to become head coach, she couldn't do worse than Hue Jackson.