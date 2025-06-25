State lawmakers add change to Modell law into budget, aiding Browns move to Brook Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers in Ohio are making another change to the state's proposed budget bill to support the Cleveland Browns' move from the city to the suburbs in 2029, following the expiration of the team's current lease at the Downtown stadium.

A last-minute amendment to the compromise budget bill, released late Tuesday, would change a state law designed to make it harder for pro sports teams to leave publicly subsidized facilities, clearing a significant obstacle from the Browns' road to Brook Park.

The new language says the so-called Modell law, designed to prevent major sports teams from pulling up stakes, would only come into play if a team chose to leave the state.

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. today to discuss the budget, which includes the Modell law change.

According to Ohio Revised Code, the Modell Law, which was enacted in 1996 after the Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens, currently states:

No owner of a professional sports team that uses a tax-supported facility for most of its home games and receives financial assistance from the state or a political subdivision thereof shall cease playing most of its home games at the facility and begin playing most of its home games elsewhere unless the owner either:



(A) Enters into an agreement with the political subdivision permitting the team to play most of its home games elsewhere;



(B) Gives the political subdivision in which the facility is located not less than six months' advance notice of the owner's intention to cease playing most of its home games at the facility and, during the six months after such notice, gives the political subdivision or any individual or group of individuals who reside in the area the opportunity to purchase the team.

The new amended language states:

News 5 Cleveland Modell Law amendment

News 5 Cleveland Modell Law amendment

The proposed changes to the law are likely to end a court battle that's just getting started and take leverage away from the City of Cleveland, which is fighting to keep the Browns on the lakefront or negotiate a better exit deal if the team leaves.

Just last week, attorneys for the Browns and the city met during their first court hearing over the Modell law fight.

Lawyers for the Browns, Cleveland face off during first court hearing in Modell law fight

The amendment is part of the larger state budget that lawmakers could vote on as soon as Wednesday afternoon. If passed, the spending bill would be sent to Gov. Mike DeWine for signature or possible veto of certain items. The budget needs to be signed by June 30 to take effect on July 1.

Cleveland spokesman Tyler Sinclair issued the following statement on behalf of the city about the amendment:

“We are very troubled and angered by this late-night change, added without public scrutiny, regarding the Modell Law. We strongly oppose this legislative maneuver because Clevelanders have invested hundreds of millions in the lakefront stadium and surrounding infrastructure. This proposed change fails to protect communities like us when a team decides to leave. Moving the Browns — whether 12 miles or across the country — is a betrayal of the city and residents who have stood by the franchise for generations.”