Tales from Training Camp: Ceremony in Nigeria makes Browns TE David Njoku's 'Chief' nickname an official title

If you've watched the Cleveland Browns over the past five years, you've seen the move—tight end David Njoku's celebration in the end zone dubbed "The Chief Slam." That move, a reflection of his nickname "Chief," now hold much more meaning after an honor Njoku received this offseason.

Back in March, Njoku took a trip back to his roots in Nigeria, where many of his family members reside. The visit was chance to see familiar faces, but there was a bigger reason for heading to his small village of Umuozu.

"I knew I was going to become a chief on that trip. I just didn't really know what to expect. I got on the plane like 'Whatever happens is going to happen,' I'm just going to get ready for it," Njoku said. "I don't even know what because this is my first chieftaincy, or even my first chieftaincy event."

The man who carries the nickname "Chief" was set to earn that title back home. It was something his family had talked to the village about and decided it was fitting and earned. So Njoku got on that plane and with his family by his side, became an official chief.

David Njoku

"When the event started, there was a lot of people there, maybe like 11-12,000 within our village. It was a great outcome," Njoku recalled. "I believe it was my father that initiated everything and he talked to the Kings and everybody, and everybody was okay with it, they all agreed upon it. So I was just happy that I could go back and be welcomed in."

While Njoku was thrilled to be received so warmly, he had to adjust to some of the ways he was being celebrated during the ceremony.

"It was interesting seeing women bowing their heads to me. I haven't really ever experienced that, so I didn't really know how to take that initially," Njoku said, laughing when he remembered his initial reaction to the gestures. "It was different. I didn't know what to expect, and when that happened initially, like the first couple of times, I didn't know whether to give them a pat on the back or do whatever."

Njoku said soon enough he got used to different way he was being welcomed and thanked them to let everyone at the ceremony know he was grateful for the kindess and respect, issuing the same to them in return.

David Njoku

As Njoku walked through the village, he took in all of the sights and sounds of his ceremony. From the music and dancing to the people lined up to wave hello, there was much for him to ingest. But being home, seeing people from his childhood, remembering where he comes from and how much the place his family once called home meant to him—that was his biggest takeaway.

"I believe your roots are very important in terms of just your life. I feel like it's always important to bring the generations back home and show them how things were when they were living back there—my parents, my grandparents, everybody that were living there initially," Njoku said. "It was amazing. I recall seeing familiar faces when I was younger—uncles and aunts and everything. So it was just, wow, [coming] back home and just trying to help with whatever I can do...I saw the faces of hope and happiness and joy. It was priceless."

David Njoku

Njoku's ceremony gave him the official title of Chief, but he wasn't just there to receive—he was also there to give back.

"I was donating food and a borehole for my people back home," Njoku said.

Food and water in surplus was Njoku's mission, and that's what he provided. It was a big delivery, but certainly not the last that the tight end and new chief plans to provide.

"I still plan on going back every year to give for food and water. I just want to do whatever I can to help," he said. "It's just the beginning."

In the meantime, Njoku will proudly hold the title of chief—with the hope that he gets plenty of opportunities to do the "Chief Slam" this season, although he did say the celebration has been more than official since before the chieftancy ceremony.

"It's been official for a couple of years now," Njoku laughed. "I just started doing it my rookie year, just messing around, being young, and then I guess it just stuck. So, yeah, I'm going to keep doing it, God willing."

And in those moments, and until the next visit to Nigeria, Njoku will go back to the memory of becoming a chief this offseason—an honor he plans to do the most with.

"You don't really become a chief every day, so I was honored," Njoku said. "I'm blessed. I give out the glory to God because without him, I would not be here. So I just sort of do my part and do whatever I can do to help."

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

