Tales from Training Camp: Wyatt Teller and wife Carly preparing to welcome little Browns fan into world

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller has been busy preparing for the upcoming season but it's not just the playbook and technique the pancake blocker has on his plate—he's also gearing up with his wife Carly to welcome their first child into the world.

The Tellers' love story really took off in Cleveland, and they even made the city the central part of their engagement. So after the wedding and Wyatt signing an extension with the Browns, it felt only right the next chapter started here as well.

"We had a plan that we wanted to kind of start a family here soon and then was able to sign a contract, have a little bit of stability. We knew where we were going to be for a couple of years, bought a house," Wyatt said. And this offseason, the Tellers' plan came to fruition.

"It's our first baby. And so we've been super busy just getting things ready for baby before football starts. And so excited," Carly said.

"Baby boy. We found out," Wyatt shared. "All I cared about, all I prayed about was healthy, baby. You know, God gives me a little girl. That's going to be amazing. If God gives you a little boy, it's gonna be amazing."

While it's their first child, and they've been asked many times how they found out, the Tellers had a very normal pregnancy reveal.

"Everyone's like, 'Oh, my gosh, how did you tell him?' " Carly laughed. "It was pretty not exciting. I basically took a test and I was like, 'Is this positive? I can't really tell.' And then he was like, 'No, that's definitely not, it's way too faint, there's no way that's positive.' And so that's it. Just us at home, not that exciting, but we were still very excited once we figured out that it was positive."

For Wyatt, finding out he was going to be a dad was something he'd been excited about for some time, noting that his personality and family history has prepared him for this new role.

"I've always wanted to be a dad," Wyatt said, smiling. "I feel like I tell a lot of dad jokes. I guess I was born to be a dad. I mean, I guess most of us are. But ever since I was young my dad was such a dad that I turned into a dad at a young age."

Wyatt's close-knit, and very large, family has really readied him to be a dad himself. It may be Wyatt and Carly's first child, but he certainly won't be the first grandchild.

"My parents, this is number 10 grandchild for them. And my sister's pregnant as well, so number 11," Wyatt said. "But I have four siblings, so big family."

The family is set to grow by another little one at the end of the year, but as they await his arrival, the Tellers are getting some good advice from those closest to them.

"I'm blessed to have, you know, Joel [Bitonio] and Jack [Conklin], last year with JC [Tretter] who just had a little girl, kind of pick up some parenting points. We all have to kind of go through the same thing, which is different than most families do," Wyatt said. "I love that about the Cleveland Browns, as we do have a very family-based team, which I'm thankful for."

Now, while the Tellers are excited about the bundle of joy, Carly does have one thing she's a little nervous about.

"It's going to be crazy, especially if he's big. Everybody says why — it was quite a handful whenever [Wyatt] was a baby. I mean, that's all the family talks about," Carly laughed.

Wyatt agreed and sees that being the case already.

"If he's anything like me, he's going to be a little active and crazy. Actually, it's funny, Carly had a checkup or something, and they were feeling her stomach and they were like 'Wow, he's he's pretty active.' He's just like his dad, I guess."

The couple has no expectations for the little one in terms of him playing football like his dad, but they are sure of one thing.

"He is going to be a member of the Dawg Pound," Wyatt said.

And the little one might just enter the world already on a football schedule.

"He's due on Christmas Eve, which is a game day. I doubt that we'll have him that day, but that would be dramatic. So stay tuned," Carly said with a grin.

