Teammates, friends show love to Browns legend Joe Thomas ahead of HOF induction

CANTON, Ohio — It's no secret that former left tackle Joe Thomas had an unforgettable impact on the Cleveland Browns, the team he spent his entire 11-year career with. As Thomas prepares for the ultimate honor—induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the people he's been around most recall that impact.

There are many adjectives to describe Thomas. Some of those who know him best took a shot.

Current Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt called Thomas an "unbelievably gifted pro."

Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who Thomas has worked closely with when he returns to visit and offer up some tips, chose the words "technician," "excellent" and "wholesome."

Friend, business partner and UFC heavyweight fighter Stipe Miocic described Thomas as a "soft, gentle giant."

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio, who played next to Thomas and was mentored by the tackle during his playing days, called Thomas "tough," "hardworking," and begrudgingly gave his friend the title of "funny."

Now, Thomas—he chose to use the words "tough," "disciplined," and "professional," but seemingly responding to Joel's adjectives, added the words he initially wanted to use.

"I was going to say good looking, but good looking is two words, and I thought that might be disqualified," Thomas joked.

Descriptions aside, Thomas has left quite an impression on those around him.

"Joe Thomas was a huge mentor in my career. And more than that, he's become a friend, but it started with that mentorship, playing next to him, learning from him," Bitonio said.

And those like Wills, who he's inspired and shaped in his time since retiring from football.

"It was very helpful. It was also cool just to be around him and see how he thinks about the game and see what his thought process was. But it's also very helpful because he taught us a lot of things that could carry over into the season," Wills said.

Thomas' career—which included 10,363 consecutive snaps, 10 Pro Bowls, six coaches and 20 quarterbacks—has solidified him as one of the greatest to play the game.

This weekend in Canton, it's all about celebrating the legendary left tackle.

Soundoffs from those who played with him came in high numbers.

"Congratulations to the best offensive lineman in NFL history." —Former Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins

"Honor to play with you, honor to have you as my friend. Couldn’t happen to a better guy. All the hard work you’ve ever done is deserving." —Former Browns center Alex Mack



"Led by example on the field, so much so that coach said ‘If you want to be like somebody, be like Joe." —Former Browns return specialist Josh Cribbs



And after this weekend as Joe Thomas takes the stage at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday afternoon, dons his gold jacket and sees his bronze bust placed on the museum shelves—no matter how you choose to describe Thomas, three words will forver hold true for the Browns legendary left tackle:

Hall of Famer.

