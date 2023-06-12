Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Texas assault case against Browns defensive end Perrion Winfrey dropped

Perrion Winfrey
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Perrion Winfrey
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 13:14:18-04

A misdemeanor assault case out of Texas against Cleveland Browns defensive end Perrion Winfrey has been dropped.

Harris County court records state that Winfrey was arrested in April after he was accused of causing bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

The case was dismissed on Friday after Winfrey completed a pre-trial diversion program, court records show.

RELATED: Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey arrested for alleged assault in Texas

Winfrey was selected as the selected 108th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns select DT Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma in 2022 NFL Draft

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.