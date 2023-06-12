Texas assault case against Browns defensive end Perrion Winfrey dropped

A misdemeanor assault case out of Texas against Cleveland Browns defensive end Perrion Winfrey has been dropped.

Harris County court records state that Winfrey was arrested in April after he was accused of causing bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

The case was dismissed on Friday after Winfrey completed a pre-trial diversion program, court records show.

Winfrey was selected as the selected 108th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.