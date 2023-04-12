Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey arrested for alleged assault in Texas

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested for an alleged assault in Texas on Monday, according to court records.

Harris County court records state that Winfrey is accused of causing bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

A Browns official said the team was aware of the situation and was working to gather more information.

Winfrey was drafted by the Brownsin 2022 as the 108th pick. Early in his rookie season, he was dismissed from practice for disciplinary reasons and missed a game.