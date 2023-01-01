The drive the Browns need to build on—and have started to—for a successful offense with Deshaun Watson in 2023

LANDOVER, Md. — The Cleveland Browns had a rough start to the game against the Washington Commanders, stalling out on offense possession after possession. But in the second half, one drive solidified what the Browns are looking for out of quarterback Deshaun Watson and gave them a building block for a full year with him under center in 2023.

As with any good Browns offensive drive, the one in discussion began with a heavy dose of running back Nick Chubb. On the first three snaps, Chubb rushed for 22 yards, moving the chains with ease.

Then, keeping with the run game, head coach Kevin Stefanski got his rookie kick returner, running back Jerome Ford, involved in the offense. Ford had a solid nine-yard rush, showing that the running backs corps in Cleveland has a bright future and solid depth.

In a moment that put some pressure on Watson, the quarterback was forced to scramble in the backfield, struggling to find an open receiver and stalling out. But the reason this drive became special was the way Watson responded after that snap.

Finding Amari Cooper deep, Watson got the connections with his receivers going. He had already connected with Cooper for for touchdown at the start of the second half, a credit to Cooper for staying in down the sideline and pushing into the end zone. But continuing that to move downfield was crucial.

In Washington territory, Watson continued moving the ball around, targeting rookie wide receiver Michael Woods and tight end David Njoku, pushing closer and closer and wrapping the drive up with a perfect pass to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who fell into the end zone to push the Browns ahead two scores.

Watson got to use his arm while also keeping the threat of the run game with Chubb and company alive in the 12 play, 84 yard drive. It was a stepping stone—a building black—of what could be to come for the Browns and their offense if they can keep it rolling.

The most promising part is that after that drive, Watson and the offense did keep things rolling, scoring another touchdown—this one to Cooper—and giving Cleveland a commanding (no pun intended) lead over Washington.

While the Browns won't see themselves in the playoffs this season, this game and the next are all about improvement and development. For the defense, for special teams—and of course for the offense with new franchise quarterback Watson at the helm.

If Stefanski and his staff can call drives like the one above next week and next season, perhaps some fans can find ease and promise as they look to 2023.

