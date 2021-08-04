'The kid works hard': Browns RB Kareem Hunt already impressed by rookie Demetric Felton

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have one of the NFL's most dominating backfields with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt leading the charge. But there are new additions to the Browns offense who aim to be impactful themselves, including the versatile rookie Demetric Felton.

Felton, selected out of UCLA in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has been taking reps at kick returns, wide receiver, and running back through the first week of training camp.

When asked after being drafted which position between wide reciver and running back he'd prefer, Felton expressed confidence in his versatilty.

"I don't really have a preference. I feel like I can play both position at a very high level," Felton said. "I'm really excited to bring that to Cleveland."

But as of now, Felton is being listed as a running back on the roster, and to strengthen himself in that regard he's been working with Hunt specifically to improve his run game, working to sharpen it to NFL caliber.

Hunt said he's been impressed with what he's seen from Felton so far and is doing what he can to help improve the rookie's already diverse skill set.

"I'm just doing everything to teach him little things that helped me when I was younger and just trying to teach him more about the game, help him learn it and just be a smart football player," Hunt said.

Hunt, who is entering his fifth year in the league, said he's taking on a mentoring role since he has the experience to do so. He hopes to impart some of his knowledge gained from said experience on Felton as they prepare for the regular season and as Felton looks to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

One of the areas that Felton is aiming to improve as training camp continues is his route running.

At UCLA, Felton's route tree wasn't particularly loaded, but Hunt said he's shown promise with his routes and is eager to learn more.

"He's got very good routes and stuff like that," Hunt said. "He's been asking me how to make some of his routes better, what he can do."

Hunt's word of wisdom to Felton was to "be patient."

With 28 days until the final round of roster cuts, Felton has plenty of practice sessions and preseason games ahead of him to improve his game and implement the advice given to him by his fellow teammates, including Hunt.

As he makes his rounds through different position groups at training camp, Felton is likely to continue impressing other teammates the way he's already impressed Hunt.

"The kid works hard," Hunt said. "I love his speed and his athleticism."

