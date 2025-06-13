'The people never stop believing.' Nick Chubb says goodbye to Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — After it was revealed that Browns fan-favorite Nick Chubb would be signing with the Houston Texans, the normally quiet running back penned a heartfelt goodbye.

Chubb posted on Instagram saying, "That’s more than just time - it’s where I grew roots, found a home, and felt a love like nowhere else. Cleveland, you didn’t just embrace me; you became family."

This isn't the first time Chubb has written about his love for Cleveland.

Before returning last season after a devastating ACL injury, Chubb wrote a special message to fans in the Players' Tribune.

He said the support of Cleveland fans and the love they showed him proved he was meant for this city. In that note, he said, "I can’t stop until I prove to everybody that I’m the undisputed best running back in this league, and I definitely can’t stop until we get the Browns back to the top of the AFC. It’s been too damn long."

This marks the end of Chubb's legacy in Cleveland for now, until his name is probably enshrined in the Browns Ring of Honor one day.

