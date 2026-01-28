Todd Monken becomes new head coach of the Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns entered their offseason immediately looking for a change in leadership, firing Kevin Stefanski after six seasons as head coach, the day after the season finale in Cincinnati. General manager Andrew Berry immediately began the search for a new head coach and found their guy in Todd Monken, according to league sources.

Monken, 59, was the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2019 under then-head coach Freddie Kitchens. He comes from the Baltimore Ravens, where he was the team's offensive coordinator.

Over his 36-year coaching career, Monken has worked around the NFL and collegiate teams. From his start at Grand Valley State to the NFL, Monken has held roles as a position coach on both offense and defense, an offensive coordinator roles and one head coaching stint at Southern Miss from 2013 to 2015.

Monken left the Browns after Kitchens' sole year as head coach, becoming Georgia's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He rejoined the NFL in 2023 with the Ravens and in his first season went 13-4 as the AFC's top seed in that year's playoffs.

Last January, Monken signed a contract extension with the Ravens following his work to lead Baltimore's offense to a No. 1 rank and quarterback Lamar Jackson to his best statistical season.

Cleveland had interviewed 10 candiadtes including Monken, for the position before making their decision, with four candidates receiving second interviews. Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski withdrew themselves from consideration, McDaniel just before his second interview and Udinski three days after his. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter also withdrew himself from consideration just before his second interview, taking the Ravens' head coaching role hours later.

With Monken taking the position as the Browns’ new head coach, the next step is building the staff around him. Monken will begin the process of hiring an offensive coordinator, with Tommy Rees now in Atlanta with Stefanski on the Falcons, while making decisions on who he will retain and replace in other positions across the coaching staff.

Throughout the process, the Browns were adamant about retaining defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in the organization in some capacity, whether that was as head coach or in the DC role.

“Absolutely. Great coach," co-owner Jimmy Haslam said when asked if he wanted Schwartz to remain with the Browns.

There's little doubt now with Monken being hired as the new head coach that the work to keep Schwartz in the building will start now.