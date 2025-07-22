Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tonight at 8, News 5 is airing a documentary on the Dawg Pound, which celebrates 40 years this season

CLEVELAND — At 8 p.m., News 5 and the Cleveland Browns will be airing "The Dawg Pound: A Forty Year History." You can watch it on News 5 and our streaming platforms.

The documentary celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Dawg Pound and will feature interviews from Browns alumni, players, fans and more, detailing the inception of the Dawg Pound, its adoption by fans, and how it has evolved over the years.

This season, the Browns plan to celebrate the Dawg Pound with events and programming that spotlight the team's loyal fan base.

