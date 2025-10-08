'Took us by surprise': What the Browns plan to do in the QB room after trading Joe Flacco to Bengals

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made a stunning trade on Tuesday, trading quarterback Joe Flacco in-division to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving the quarterbacks room with recently elevated starter Dillon Gabriel, as well as Shedeur Sanders and Bailey Zappe. So what does the plan look like this week as they regroup and restructure the room following the trade?

It's a work in progress, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been dealing with quarterback woes of their own after Joe Burrow sustained a toe injury that required surgery, which is expected to sideline him for at least three months. They began calling the Browns this week, inquiring about Flacco, and the deal came together quickly.

"The Joe trade took us by surprise. That was not something that we saw coming. They called us and it happened very fast, and happened not too long ago. So, still working through all roster types of things," Stefanski said.

Stefanski was asked outright if Sanders would be elevated to the backup QB2 role. He said that he hasn't made the decision just yet and wants to let the week play out before doing so.

"Always have to be mindful of our players, and our players' development and I want to make sure that I’m always doing what’s best for our players and, of course, our team. But with young players, I’m always thinking about—last week, making the change to Dillon—you have to think long and hard about that, because these are young players that you’re so invested in their development. So, I’ll let the week play out and make a decision later on," Stefanski said.

Right now, the Browns have Sanders on the active roster alongside Gabriel, with Zappe on the practice squad and Deshaun Watson still on injured reserve, rehabbing the Achilles tear that ended his season last year. Stefanski wouldn't say if the plan is to sign Zappe to the active roster from the practice squad, which they'd have to do to make him either the backup or emergency third quarterback, or if they would look to sign another quarterback externally.

He did, however, say that while they lost Flacco, a veteran presence for the team, they still have some experience in the room to help the two rookies in Gabriel and Sanders.

"It’s a young room, but I believe in those guys that they’re all working very hard. Obviously, Bailey’s the elder statesman right now, but Deshaun's in there, can provide great insight to the young guys. I trust in Coach [Bill] Musgrave, Coach [Tommy] Rees," Stefanski said.

While Gabriel is leaving the decision of who will be made his backup to the coaches, he is confident in the dynamic of the room as it stands, having enough stability behind him.

"I think dynamic is always evolving, especially when there is change. But I think it still goes back to us being able to have that experience for yourself. I think you learn the best when you are thrown into a fire a little bit. I'd be a hypocrite to say otherwise, so I think the more experience you gain game after game, week after week, you'll get better. And B.Zap has played a bunch of ball as well," Gabriel said.

The Browns have a short time to make the call. They have a rivalry game on Sunday, heading to Pittsburgh for their first meeting of the year with the Steelers. But should it be Sanders who is elevated from QB3 to QB2, his teammates believe he'll be ready for the moment.

"I think both those guys are ready. Shedeur and Dillon, I think those are two guys that are capable of being the number one quarterback and I think he'll be ready once he comes in. Like I said, Shedeur, he throws a nice ball and can make plays so whoever’s in there I know is going to help us out," said cornerback Denzel Ward.