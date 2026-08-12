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Training Camp Day 13: Deshaun Watson to start at QB for preseason game against Bears

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their 13th day of training camp on Wednesday and, following the practice session, made a decision on who would be the starting quarterback.
Training Camp Day 13: Deshaun Watson to start at QB for preseason game against Bears
Deshaun Watson
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BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their 13th day of training camp on Wednesday and, following the practice session, made a decision on who would be the starting quarterback for the first preseason game this Saturday against the Chicago Bears on the road. Head coach Todd Monken decided to start Deshaun Watson.

Before practice, Monken said he had already made the choice but was going to wait to tell the quarterbacks in a meeting after practice.

Monken informed Watson that he would get the start in the first preseason game and that Sanders would come in for the third quarter.

While Watson will get the start this weekend, Sanders is slated to start next week in the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at home.

"We're going to see both of them. One's going to start this week and one's going to start next week. And we're going to play about a similar—I'd like to see a quarterback play a half and get a two-minute. We're going to do everything we can to try and get a two-minute, right? Simulate that for the half and we're going to try to do the exact same thing the next week," Monken said before Wednesday's practice.

Monken aims to get a better look at both quarterbacks over the next two weeks, with a good chance to do that against real opponents.

"It's still a competition. We're still excited to watch guys practice today, let alone on Saturday and then next week against Buffalo. And we'll get a chance to see them both. And then every week we'll assess it," Monken said.

Here's what else we saw during Day 13 of training camp:

QB Competition

Here's a look at Shedeur Sanders during Day 13 of training camp:

Here's a look at Deshaun Watson during Day 13 of training camp:

Here's a look at Dillon Gabriel during Day 13 of training camp:

Offense makes plays
Shedeur Sanders hits Isaiah Bond downfield during a situational drill in today's training camp practice. Bond makes the diving catch to get them into field goal range.

Gage Larvadain gets up for a nice snag on a pass from Deshaun Watson.

Blake Whiteheart, touchdown.

Carsen Ryan comes away with the catch in double coverage.

Malachi Corley with a nice catch during a situational drill in today's training camp practice.

Luke Floriea is always open and catches everything.

Defensive standouts
Khordae Sydnor gets right to the quarterback during today's training camp practice.

Chris Edmonds with the PBU during today's training camp practice.

Shedeur Sanders goes deep to Jerry Jeudy, covered by cornerback Tre Avery. Tight coverage, but no catch.

University Hospitals Rainbow Day and a sweet moment
Wednesday was University Hospitals Rainbow Day at Browns training camp, and after practice, kids receiving treatment from UH got to meet with players on the field. There was a lot of excitement from the young Browns fans as they shared moments with the players.

After Wednesday's practice, a young girl named Gia was hoping to meet some players. She said Spencer Fano was one of her favorites. Knowing Fano loves Pokémon, Gia brought a Charmeleon card with her—and when they got to meet, Fano eagerly signed it.

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