Training Camp Day 14: Browns gearing up for Bills, set plan at QB for game, joint practice

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns wrapped up Day 14 of training camp on Monday, coming off their first preseason game while preparing for their next. The second game, against the Buffalo Bills this Saturday, will be prefaced by a joint practice session with the Bills on Thursday.

Before the Browns hit the practice fields Monday, head coach Todd Monken outlined the plan for the week, particularly when it comes to the quarterback and first-team reps.

Monken said that after speaking to Bills' head coach Joe Brady, the two will have their first-team starters working against each other as much as possible in the joint practice. If both coaches are satisfied with the work those groups get against each other, neither the Browns nor the Bills will play their vets and some of their starters.

"We both talked about that if we see out of our ones, our older players, what we want to see on Thursday, they would not play in the game. We agreed upon that. The plan is that we’ll play our ones a significant amount against each other on Thursday in a controlled environment. Not that the other guys aren’t going to get reps, but in a controlled environment, and see where we’re at. I would assume if it’s anything like we’ve practiced before, it’ll be on point with what we want and what we see," Monken said.

#Browns HC Todd Monken on the plan for this week for the Bills: -1s will work against each other in joint practice-If practice goes well, vets/some starters won't play Saturday-Sanders will start first half Saturday-Watson will play 3Q-Gabriel will play 4Q pic.twitter.com/Y2v3gEqhhJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

So what does that mean for the quarterback competition and the plan for the preseason game? Well, Monken said he's sticking to his plan (for now) to split the first-team reps in the joint practice with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, while moving forward with Sanders getting the start in the preseason game on Saturday and Watson and Dillon Gabriel coming in to play the second half.

While Monken has a plan for this week's preseason practice and matchup, he has yet to name the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season. He did say, however, that he would like to have a decision sooner rather than later.

#Browns HC Todd Monken on making a decision on QB1:"Would I like to have a decision today? Of course. Would I like a decision by next Monday? Of course. I'd love to have that decision. And we'll see. We've got a lot of football this week." pic.twitter.com/Dr2ngN2wXr — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

The regular season remains to be seen, but Monken plans to use this week of practice and preseason to help solidify his choice.

Here's what else we saw during Day 14 of Browns training camp:

A look at Browns QB Shedeur Sanders



A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders during Day 14 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/cKWMZ9X1oX — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

A look at Browns QB Deshaun Watson



A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson during Day 14 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/4W7dYMAkDT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

A look at Browns QB Dillon Gabriel



A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel during Day 14 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/Y8LzZvkM3a — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

Defense wins day

Monday's practice session was, for the most part, lackluster. There were several strong moments from the defense, however, that stood out during the afternoon.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward almost gets the interception but has to settle for a PBU during today's practice.



#Browns CB Denzel Ward almost gets the interception, has to settle for a PBU during today's practice. pic.twitter.com/dbUaEQKLO6 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire with the would-be sack during practice.



#Browns DE Isaiah McGuire with the would-be sack during today's practice. pic.twitter.com/WGQsGi8yxL — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

Oh, and McGuire doesn't just rush the passer; he also defends the pass.



#Browns DE Isaiah McGuire doesn't just rush the passer; he also defends the pass. pic.twitter.com/9Klpoe1OqD — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

Browns defensive lineman Adin Huntington gave tons of effort on this play.



Adin Huntington giving tons of effort on this play. #Browns pic.twitter.com/hmMbWkGX8M — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

Browns linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio had a would-be sack.



#Browns LB Edefuan Ulofoshio with the would-be sack during today's practice. pic.twitter.com/XnQrRU213J — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

Defensive end Julian Okwara also would have gotten to the quarterback on this play in practice.



#Browns DE Julian Okwara with the would-be sack during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/VaNv7510wj — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

Meanwhile, cornerback Myles Harden denied the deep pass with a PBU.



#Browns CB Myles Harden with the pass breakup during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/vSjkkRfd7S — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

And cornerback Michael Coats Jr., who practiced Monday after leaving Saturday's game against the Bears with an ankle injury, also broke up a pass.



#Browns CB Michael Coats Jr. with the pass breakup during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/KT2rQeQo1j — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 17, 2026

Injury updates

Coats wasn't the only player who returned to practice Monday after injury.

Cornerback Nate Evans, who left Saturday's game with a quad injury, was also back at practice.

Guard Zak Zinter, who left practice on Aug. 6, returned to practice Monday. Cornerback Myles Bryant and defensive end Benton Whitley were also at practice.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Cedric Tillman continued to be sidelined from practice, and Alex Wright also did not participate. Safety Zion Washington, defensive tackles Kalia Davis, Sam Kamara, Mike Hall Jr. and Maliek Collins (PUP list), linebacker Carson Schwesinger, tight ends Joe Royer (personal) and Jack Stoll, cornerback D'Angelo Ross, center Parker Brailsford and tackle Jack Conley also did not practice Monday.

Before practice, the Browns waived tight end Brenden Bates with an injury designation. He sustained an undisclosed injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, according to Monken in his virtual press conference on Sunday. After waiving Bates, the Browns signed tight end Jermaine Terry.

Terry was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2025.