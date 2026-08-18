Training Camp Day 15: Browns HC Todd Monken ends practice early after high physicality

BEREA, Ohio — Day 15 of Browns training camp saw the team back on the field for a padded practice, ramping up work as they approach their joint practice with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. The practice was expected to be physical, but it may have crossed a line head coach Todd Monken wasn't comfortable with because, with 10 minutes left on the clock, Monken abruptly ended practice and had choice words for his players and coaches in the huddle.

There was plenty of hard-hitting throughout the day, but in the final period of practice, things got a bit chippy. On the fourth-to-last play, quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a hit from defensive end Benton Whitley as he attempted to throw the ball.

This was the fourth-to-last play of today's practice that Todd Monken ended early. #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders gets hit as he's throwing. https://t.co/zztIajWh2S pic.twitter.com/Y9I09NV67r — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

When Deshaun Watson came in a play later, he only made it through two calls before the day was cut short. On the final play of the day, Watson handed the ball off to Quinshon Judkins, and as he ran, defensive end Jared Verse grabbed the running back and, in the process, ripped his Guardian cap on his helmet. Then, defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was behind Judkins, came in with a late hit. Monken blew the whistle, gathered everyone in a huddle, and tore into them.

#Browns practice ended abruptly today after some heavy physicality from the defense. Todd Monken addressed his team in the huddle that followed. This was the final play of the day. pic.twitter.com/BUw64MgrZa — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

We'll likely hear more specifically why Monken ended the practice early during his media availability on Wednesday.

Here's what we saw on Day 15 of training camp:

QB Competition

A look at Browns QB Deshaun Watson



A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Day 15 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/4JOLPwxwi3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

A look at Browns QB Shedeur Sanders



A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 15 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/PxwQwhXhFN — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

A look at Browns QB Dillon Gabriel



A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 15 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/2FK2zwhDaX — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Hall returns

Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. returned to practice on Tuesday, working in both individual and team drills. Hall had been out of practice since Aug. 1.



#Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/19NxHAmDaH — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

A look at #Browns DT Mike Hall Jr., who returned to practice today for the first time since Aug. 1. pic.twitter.com/mM1ziONRQ3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Some offensive highlights

Deshaun Watson finds a wide-open Isaiah Bond deep in 11-on-11s today.



#Browns QB Deshaun Watson finds a wide-open Isaiah Bond deep in 11-on-11s today. pic.twitter.com/OlLVjq9hte — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Shedeur Sanders drops it right to Gage Larvadain near the sideline in 11-on-11s today.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders drops it right to Gage Larvadain near the sideline in 11-on-11s today. pic.twitter.com/rCjYrwYFLT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Another day, another nice snag from Malachi Corley.



Another day, another nice snag from #Browns WR Malachi Corley. pic.twitter.com/ddMvoW0pCO — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

But defense dominated

Denzel Ward with the deep pass breakup during today's training camp practice.



#Browns CB Denzel Ward with the deep pass breakup during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/1R1TMlGH7x — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Ward had a productive day, causing another incomplete pass in today's practice.



#Browns CB Denzel Ward had a productive day, causing another incomplete pass in today's practice. pic.twitter.com/04eqsbnQJm — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Mason Graham got his hand up to bat down the pass in practice today.



#Browns DT Mason Graham got his hand up to bat down the pass in practice today. pic.twitter.com/X9tspkXIoQ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Jeadyn Lukas with the PBU in today's practice.



#Browns CB Jeadyn Lukas with the PBU in today's practice. pic.twitter.com/XQPf5688zd — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

The defense fought the run hard today, like they have throughout the summer. Here's a look at how today's practice went.



#Browns defense fought the run hard today, like they have throughout the summer. Here's a look at how today's practice went. pic.twitter.com/9MXOWc6ACy — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Here's what we heard on Day 10 of Browns training camp:

Cornerback Denzel Ward talked about his near interception during Monday's practice:

"Man, that was bad; that was a bad one. That was probably my worst one ever. I got to get on the JUGS after that one...I'll get the next one."

#Browns CB Denzel Ward on his near interception during yesterday's practice:



"Man, that was bad; that was a bad one. That was probably my worst one ever. I got to get on the JUGS after that one...I'll get the next one." pic.twitter.com/S8V7JUaVSQ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Ward was also asked about defensive end Jared Verse bringing a different kind of leadership to the team.

"Yeah, I love it. We're competing every day and that's the goal is to get each other better...he's one of those guys that's pushing the offense and trying to get them better."

Asked #Browns CB Denzel Ward about Jared Verse bringing a different kind of leadership to the team.



"Yeah, I love it. We're competing every day and that's the goal is to get each other better...he's one of those guys that's pushing the offense and trying to get them better." pic.twitter.com/bKunT32Jww — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. shared what he's seen from Verse:

"He's going to talk, which is good. He's just pushing us to all be better and things like that. He's a competitor; he's a dawg. He's going to do great things for our team."

#Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. on what he's seen from DE Jared Verse:



"He's going to talk, which is good. He's just pushing us to all be better and things like that. He's a competitor; he's a dawg. He's going to do great things for our team." pic.twitter.com/hfxaNbF92y — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026

Browns head coach Todd Monken was asked about what he's seen from the cornerback depth this summer.

"Well, we've been banged up there...it's been fun watching Michael Coats Jr. play. I mean, that guy just shows up every day and makes plays. So that's probably the one that's stood out."

Asked #Browns HC Todd Monken about what he's seen from the cornerback depth this summer.



"Well, we've been banged up there...it's been fun watching Michael Coats Jr. play. I mean, that guy just shows up every day and makes plays. So that's probably the one that's stood out." pic.twitter.com/qONA1uMvDT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2026