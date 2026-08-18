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Training Camp Day 15: Browns HC Todd Monken ends practice early after high physicality

Day 15 of Browns training camp saw the team back on the field for a padded practice, ramping up work as they approach their joint practice with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.
Browns Training Camp: Here's what we saw on Day 15 of summer practices
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BEREA, Ohio — Day 15 of Browns training camp saw the team back on the field for a padded practice, ramping up work as they approach their joint practice with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. The practice was expected to be physical, but it may have crossed a line head coach Todd Monken wasn't comfortable with because, with 10 minutes left on the clock, Monken abruptly ended practice and had choice words for his players and coaches in the huddle.

There was plenty of hard-hitting throughout the day, but in the final period of practice, things got a bit chippy. On the fourth-to-last play, quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a hit from defensive end Benton Whitley as he attempted to throw the ball.

When Deshaun Watson came in a play later, he only made it through two calls before the day was cut short. On the final play of the day, Watson handed the ball off to Quinshon Judkins, and as he ran, defensive end Jared Verse grabbed the running back and, in the process, ripped his Guardian cap on his helmet. Then, defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was behind Judkins, came in with a late hit. Monken blew the whistle, gathered everyone in a huddle, and tore into them.

We'll likely hear more specifically why Monken ended the practice early during his media availability on Wednesday.

Here's what we saw on Day 15 of training camp:

QB Competition

A look at Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A look at Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

A look at Browns QB Dillon Gabriel

Hall returns
Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. returned to practice on Tuesday, working in both individual and team drills. Hall had been out of practice since Aug. 1.

Some offensive highlights
Deshaun Watson finds a wide-open Isaiah Bond deep in 11-on-11s today.

Shedeur Sanders drops it right to Gage Larvadain near the sideline in 11-on-11s today.

Another day, another nice snag from Malachi Corley.

But defense dominated
Denzel Ward with the deep pass breakup during today's training camp practice.

Ward had a productive day, causing another incomplete pass in today's practice.

Mason Graham got his hand up to bat down the pass in practice today.

Jeadyn Lukas with the PBU in today's practice.

The defense fought the run hard today, like they have throughout the summer. Here's a look at how today's practice went.

Here's what we heard on Day 10 of Browns training camp:

Cornerback Denzel Ward talked about his near interception during Monday's practice:

"Man, that was bad; that was a bad one. That was probably my worst one ever. I got to get on the JUGS after that one...I'll get the next one."

Ward was also asked about defensive end Jared Verse bringing a different kind of leadership to the team.

"Yeah, I love it. We're competing every day and that's the goal is to get each other better...he's one of those guys that's pushing the offense and trying to get them better."

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. shared what he's seen from Verse:

"He's going to talk, which is good. He's just pushing us to all be better and things like that. He's a competitor; he's a dawg. He's going to do great things for our team."

Browns head coach Todd Monken was asked about what he's seen from the cornerback depth this summer.

"Well, we've been banged up there...it's been fun watching Michael Coats Jr. play. I mean, that guy just shows up every day and makes plays. So that's probably the one that's stood out."

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