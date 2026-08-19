Training camp Day 16: Browns get a light day after Tuesday's physical practice, with joint practices up next

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns wrapped up Day 16 of training camp on Wednesday, and it was a light day on the practice fields. That was intentional, with joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on the docket for Thursday and the following Tuesday's intense practice in pads.

Tuesday's practice was cut abruptly by head coach Todd Monken after some heavy physicality from the defense and consecutive plays where running back Quinshon Judkins was getting banged up. He called practice with more than 10 minutes still on the clock and got his guys in the huddle where he had some choice words for them.

Monken addressed why he called that practice before Wednesday's session began.

“I love the way our guys practice. Since I’ve been here, and I say it all the time, it doesn’t matter where; if you want to go practice in the parking lot, they’ll go practice out there. And I love our defense. But there comes a time where Browns have to take care of Browns. And that’s part of it. We’ve got to be able to practice together collectively and take care of each other. It wasn’t malicious. No one’s trying to get another player hurt. That’s just part of it, and I thought we’d had enough," Monken explained.

Monken said he didn't think that the team was intentionally targeting Judkins, who was not at practice on Wednesday — dealing with what is being called something "minor."

"I got the feeling that Adin [Huntington] had done a great job of getting off a block, and it was to the side there, and you’re kind of in a decision, ‘Do you tap off? We can’t tackle him,’ and I just think he made a split-second decision to play physical. We just have to be careful, because that’s going to knock Q into other players, and you’re going to get friendly fire, which is usually when you get hurt. The running back usually there doesn’t get hurt. It’s somebody when you roll into their legs," Monken said.

Wednesday's practice was much different. It lasted about 90 minutes, a short day for the guys with lower-tempo team drills. The team got to cool down a bit after the heated practice Tuesday and not strain too much before Thursday's joint practice.

Here's what we saw on Day 16 of Browns training camp:

QB Competition

Here's a look at QB Sheduer Sanders



A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 16 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/LRakjPkmiK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2026

Here's a look at QB Deshaun Watson



A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Day 16 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/MEbNM0QXZ5 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2026

Here's a look at QB Dillon Gabriel



A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 16 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/FPyMuCFbnx — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2026

Standout Defense

Cornerback Tre Avery fights for the interception in today's practice.



#Browns CB Tre Avery fights for the INT in today's practice. pic.twitter.com/K5NENSa2xc — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2026

Browns' pass rush puts the pressure on, led by Alex Wright and Julian Okwara—with Quincy Williams there to clean up.



#Browns pass rush puts the pressure on, led by Alex Wright and Julian Okwara—with Quincy Williams there to clean up. pic.twitter.com/08hBYS42rM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2026

Defensive end Khordae Sydnor gets to the quarterback and doesn't let up in today's practice.



#Browns DE Khordae Sydnor gets to the quarterback and doesn't let up in today's practice. pic.twitter.com/baeSjDQPVY — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2026

Cornerback Michael Coats Jr. keeps making plays, breaking up two passes in today's practice.



#Browns CB Michael Coats Jr. keeps making plays, breaking up two passes in today's practice. pic.twitter.com/P7FeARF7Xa — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2026

Cornerback Jeremiah McClendon, who signed with the team last week, almost gets the interception, but settles for the pass breakup.



#Browns CB Jeremiah McClendon, who signed with the team last week, almost gets the INT, settles for the PBU. pic.twitter.com/oBPmgjfAqS — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2026

Cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Winston Reid right there for the pass breakup in today's practice.



#Browns CB Tyler Hall and LB Winston Reid right there for the PBU in today's practice. pic.twitter.com/omeD5goHhw — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2026