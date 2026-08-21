Training Camp Day 17: What we saw in the Browns-Bills joint practice session

The Cleveland Browns played host to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, holding a joint practice with their opponent for the second preseason game on Saturday. Getting to practice against a different team was something both the Browns and Bills were looking forward to, but something that tends to end with chippiness and sometimes fights.

The Browns spoke before the practice about the potential for scraps and scuffles with the Bills.

With joint practice upon them, #Browns S Grant Delpit and G Zion Johnson spoke about what they expected from the day and the potential for scraps and scuffles with the Bills: pic.twitter.com/gxB1nxhWI9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Here's what we heard in the Browns and Bills joint practice, which was also Day 17 of training camp:

Browns guard Zion Johnson was asked about the O-line and how they're working to improve.

#Browns G Zion Johnson on the O-line and how they're working to improve:"We definitely had some growing pains in terms of communication and silent cadence, stuff like that...the more and more we work on those things during practice, it gets better and better every single day." pic.twitter.com/zq13KKccSC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Here's what we saw in the Browns and Bills joint practice, which was also Day 17 of training camp:

Browns defensive end Alex Wright injured his ankle in practice Thursday. Trainers looked him over for about five minutes before he was carted off the field.

#Browns DE Alex Wright injured his ankle in practice today. Trainers looked him over for about 5 mins before he was carted off the field.🎥: @Matt_Bove pic.twitter.com/XrTIDabOK3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Browns head coach Todd Monken said they "dont anticipate our older players" to play Saturday and he does anticipate the young guys getting reps in the preseason game against the Bills.

Monken also said he does not have an update on Wright at this time.

A look at Browns QB Deshaun Watson during joint practice with the Bills, Day 17 of training camp.

BEREA, Ohio — A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson during joint practice with the Bills, Day 17 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/oK98lBfGjF — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

A look at Browns QB Shedeur Sanders during joint practice with the Bills, Day 17 of training camp.

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders during joint practice with the Bills, Day 17 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/mY9GlKJSCY — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

A look at Browns QB Dillon Gabriel during joint practice with the Bills, Day 17 of training camp.

A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel during joint practice with the Bills, Day 17 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/Nr0HiJFAm9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

A look at Browns rookie QB Taylen Green during joint practice with the Bills, Day 17 of training camp—his first team reps in two weeks.

A look at #Browns QB Taylen Green during joint practice with the Bills, Day 17 of training camp—his first team reps in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/Zo3wXWhwUo — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

The Browns offensive play of the day came from Green and wide reciever Tylan Wallace. Green connected with Wallace in the end zone during Thursday's joint practice with the Bills.

#Browns offensive play of the day came from rookie QB Taylen Green and WR Tylan Wallace. Green connected with Wallace in the end zone during today's joint practice with the Bills. pic.twitter.com/MXN7NvDCNM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit a wide-open Dalton Kincaid going against the Browns defense in Thursday's joint practice.

#Bills QB Josh Allen hit a wide-open Dalton Kincaid going against the #Browns defense in today's joint practice. pic.twitter.com/2xDIJKNtlk — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Browns quarterback Sanders hit an on-the-move Malachi Corley, who made the nice catch against the Bills in Thursday's joint practice.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders hits an on-the-move Malachi Corley, who makes the nice catch against the #Bills in today's joint practice. pic.twitter.com/BkoAHHNYyt — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Browns quarterback Watson connected with KC Concepcion perfectly in stride during Thursday's joint practice with the Bills.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson connects with KC Concepcion perfectly in stride during today's joint practice with the Bills. pic.twitter.com/oZ9NeAFKHZ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock snagged a red zone interception against Watson during Thursday's joint practice.

#Bills DB Jordan Hancock snagged a red zone interception against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson during today's joint practice. pic.twitter.com/31R3B1cIfW — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Browns running back Dylan Sampson had a strong run against the Bills in Thursday's joint practice.

#Browns RB Dylan Sampson with the strong run against the Bills in today's joint practice. pic.twitter.com/idykeF3ZKn — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Browns running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders with a hard cut during Thursday's joint practice.

#Browns RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders with the cut so hard I lost him in the shot during today's joint practice with the Bills 😂 pic.twitter.com/W6bCwfihp1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Concepcion had quite the day in the joint practice with the Bills. This was one of the standout plays from the session: Concepcion coming down with the ball from Watson.

#Browns WR KC Concepcion had quite the day in the joint practice with the Bills. This was one of the standout plays from the session: Concepcion coming down with the ball from Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/tGfTen3wqd — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire gets the fumble recovery on a botched handoff from Allen to running back James Cook III in Thursday's joint practice.

#Browns DE Isaiah McGuire gets the fumble recovery on a botched handoff from Bills QB Josh Allen to RB James Cook III in today's joint practice. pic.twitter.com/b020i1mvTZ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Browns linebackers Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson and Edefuan Ulofoshio were both in position to pick off Bills quarterback Kyle Allen during Thursday's joint practice, but Watson couldn't come down with it and had to settle for the PBU.

#Browns LBs Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson and Edefuan Ulofoshio both in position to pick off Bills QB Kyle Allen during today's joint practice, but Watson can't come down with it and has to settle for the PBU. pic.twitter.com/tQsz4MkpKe — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

Browns kicker Andre Szmyt was 5/6 in his field goal attempts Thursday, his lone miss doinking off the left upright.

#Browns K Andre Szmyt was 5/6 in his field goal attempts today, his lone miss doinking off the left upright. pic.twitter.com/YUcKuuW1Zj — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 21, 2026

A look at some Browns kick returns in Thursday's joint practice with the Bills.

A look at some #Browns kick returns in today's joint practice with the Bills. pic.twitter.com/6a4RAEYyS1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 21, 2026

A look at the Browns in kick coverage against the Bills in Thursday's joint practice.

A look at the #Browns in kick coverage against the Bills in today's joint practice. pic.twitter.com/VsuFE5t2Ex — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 21, 2026