Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Training Camp Day 2: Here's what happened at Browns second day of practice

From contract extensions to high-profile guests
Browns Training Camp Day 2
Camryn justice | News 5 Cleveland
Todd Monken
Browns Training Camp Day 2
Deion Sanders attends Day 2 of Browns training camp, meets with HC Todd Monken
Posted
and last updated

Thursday was Day 2 of the Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea, which showcased some action and featured a high-profile guest. There are, and will be, plenty of storylines to follow this summer as the Browns prepare for the 2026 season. We'll keep you updated on them all.

Here's what we saw on the second day of the Browns' 2026 Training Camp:

Extensions and possibilities

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke on his excitement for the finalization of cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Grant Delpit's contract extension on Thursday. He said the two are pillars of the team and great leaders because they're great players and people.

Berry also talked about the potential of bringing Jadeveon Clowney back despite the way his time here ended.

"Reconciliation is possible...we've maintained a good relationship with JD." said Berry.

He added they, "feel comfortable bringing him back into the organization" if it works out.

Training Camp Day 2
Browns GM Andrew Berry

High-profile guest

During the practice, Colorado football head coach, NFL legend and Shedeur Sanders' father, Deion Sanders, joined to watch.

Deion Sanders attends Day 2 of Browns training camp, meets with HC Todd Monken

RELATED: Deion Sanders attends Day 2 of Browns training camp, meets with HC Todd Monken

"That was really cool. Deion Sanders. Forget that he's Shedeur's dad ... everything he's achieved. It was awesome," said Todd Monken, Browns head coach.

Monken said he spoke to Deion Sanders and they talked a lot about life and a little ball.

"It was part coach, part father. Which it should be," Monken said.

Browns Training Camp Day 2
Todd Monken

Players talk

Browns defensive end Jared Verse reiterated that he's "not here to fill anyone's shoes" just as he did in the beginning of June, when he first landed in Cleveland after a Myles Garrett trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

He said no one should compare him to Garrett, or any other player for that matter. He added that he's Jared and he aims to raise the defensive standard on his own, without comparisons.

Browns Training Camp Day 2
Jared Verse

Delpit said a part of his leadership with this team is getting the rookies that might have a misconception of Cleveland and showing them, "what the city has to offer and what we can offer it."

Browns Training Camp Day 2
Grant Delpit

'Go, go, go, go, go'

When asked about depth on the defensive line and how important identifying talent for rotation is, Berry said:

Plays of the day

Here's a look at QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 2:

Here's a look at QB Deshaun Watson on Day 2:

Here is QB Dillon Gabriel Thursday:

Check out Taylor Green on Day 2:

Here's defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. from the D-line on Day 2:

Check out defensive tackle Mason Graham from Thursday:

Three catches from Malachi Corley, KC Concepcion and Brenden Bates stood out during Thursday's camp:

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.