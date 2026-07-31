Training Camp Day 3: Here's what happened during the first day fans could attend

Friday was Day 3 of the Cleveland Browns' training camp in Berea, which fans were able to attend for the first time this season. There are, and will be, plenty of storylines to follow this summer as the Browns prepare for the 2026 season. We'll keep you updated on all of them.

Here's what we saw on the third day of the Browns' 2026 Training Camp:

Jimmy Haslam was asked when he'd like to know who the QB would be in the new stadium.

"Somebody might have a great year and they're our QB forever. Or neither of them might. I think it's way, way, way early to be talking about who's going to be our QB next year," he replied.

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was asked when he'd like to know who the QB would be in the new stadium"Somebody might have a great year and they're our QB forever. Or neither of them might. I think it's way, way, way early to be talking about who's going to be our QB next year." pic.twitter.com/vTzS2V7tVR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 31, 2026

Haslam was also asked if Deshaun Watson were to win the QB1 job, if he could see a future where Watson is on the team beyond this year.

"I think there's all kinds of possibilities out there, so yes. But here again, we’ve got to get through practice," Haslam said.

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was asked if Deshaun Watson were to win the QB1 job, if he could see a future where Watson is on the team beyond this year. “I think there's all kinds of possibilities out there, so yes. But here again, we’ve got to get through practice." pic.twitter.com/YaZgGDocUc — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 31, 2026

Todd Monken was asked how much he's changed concepts from his early look at players.

"A lot of that comes into play...you may have to lean one way or the other, especially at the QB position...what they like, what they dislike, what you're able to do consistently well," Monken said.

Asked #Browns Todd Monken how much he's changed concepts from his early look at players:"A lot of that comes into play...you may have to lean one way or the other, especially at the QB position...what they like, what they dislike, what you're able to do consistently well." pic.twitter.com/oyPAd0zYmy — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 31, 2026

LB Carson Schewinger spoke about working alongside LB Quincy Williams.

"I love having Quincy here. He's got a lot of energy, so you can count on that every day," he said.

#Browns LB Carson Schwesinger on working alongside LB Quincy Williams:"I love having Quincy here. He's got a lot of energy, so you can count on that every day." pic.twitter.com/lVIB8sbnc7 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 31, 2026

Schewinger also talked about DT Mason Graham.

"His stats don't show even close to how disruptive he was... The growth he's had, I think he's going to have even more disruption and make a whole lot of plays this year," he said.