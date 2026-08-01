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Training Camp Day 4: Here's what the Browns were up to in Berea on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns were back on the practice field for their fourth day of training camp practice, another session that was open for fans to observe. With fans back in the stands and national media on site for their training camp coverage, there was a lot to take in on Saturday.
Browns quarterback battle continues on Day 4 of Training Camp
Browns Training Camp Day 4
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The Cleveland Browns were back on the practice field for their fourth day of training camp practice, another session that was open for fans to observe. With fans back in the stands and national media on site for their training camp coverage, there was a lot to take in on Saturday.

Here's what we saw on the fourth day of the Browns' 2026 Training Camp:

QB Competition

Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson were asked about the looks the defense has been giving the two in training camp so far.

Both are excited for the talent on the other side of the ball and said going against them is helping the offense with protections, among other things.

Sanders was asked about the new pieces on the offensive line:

Watson was asked about the rookie wide receivers:

Browns head coach Todd Monke said early install days aren't going to decide who will be QB1:

Here's what we saw on the fourth day of the Browns' 2026 Training Camp:

During Saturday's training camp practice, a little scuffle broke out:

Here's a look at Sanders during Training Camp Day 4:

Take a look at Watson at Saturday's training camp:

Browns safety Donovan McMillon with a red zone interception during Saturday's training camp practice:

Check out Browns linebacker Reid Carrico as he picked the ball in the end zone during practice:

Browns cornerback D'Angelo Ross gets the jump ball interception on a deep pass in today's training camp practice:

Here is safety Chris Edmonds who had a huge day on defense, snagging two interceptions during camp:

Browns safety Grant Delpit nearly had a pick Saturday, but had to settle for a PBU:

Browns cornerback Myles Bryant with the pass breakup near the end of practice Saturday:

Intensity was a theme for Browns training camp practice:

A look at Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 4 of training camp:

A look at Browns quarterback Taylen Green on Day 4 of training camp:

There were two standout catches at Day 4 of camp. One was a contested catch by Denzel Boston; the other was a diving grab by Tylan Wallace:

Former Kent State Golden Flash Luke Floriea was super active during Browns training camp:

Here's a little kicking action from Andre Szmyt at Browns training camp Saturday:

The Browns will have the day off on Sunday, back to work Monday — a practice session that will see the Browns put the pads on for the first time this summer.

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