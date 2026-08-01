Training Camp Day 4: Here's what the Browns were up to in Berea on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns were back on the practice field for their fourth day of training camp practice, another session that was open for fans to observe. With fans back in the stands and national media on site for their training camp coverage, there was a lot to take in on Saturday.

Here's what we saw on the fourth day of the Browns' 2026 Training Camp:

QB Competition

Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson were asked about the looks the defense has been giving the two in training camp so far.

Both are excited for the talent on the other side of the ball and said going against them is helping the offense with protections, among other things.

Asked #Browns QBs Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson about the looks the defense has been giving them in training camp so far. Both are excited for the talent on the other side of the ball and say going against them is helping the offense with protections, among other things. pic.twitter.com/pmlBuf5Mo1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Sanders was asked about the new pieces on the offensive line:

Asked #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders about the new pieces on the o-line. "I enjoy all the different personalities. That's what I love the best about them...We're all working towards one goal, one purpose. So we're all aligned. So it's easy to hang out with each other." pic.twitter.com/9l5j1X2DHy — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Watson was asked about the rookie wide receivers:

Asked #Browns QB Deshaun Watson about the rookie WRs:"KC and Boston have been doing a heck of a job...to see them come out here and just go up for balls, make contested catches has been really good. I think they're going to be very productive and helpful for this offense." pic.twitter.com/M6J8Sdkfmk — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Browns head coach Todd Monke said early install days aren't going to decide who will be QB1:

#Browns Todd Monken said early install days aren't going to decide QB1."Once we get further along in pads, the full installs are in, we get to compete against other people—that's really when I'm going to be able to see it because I haven't coached any of the four QBs 'til now." pic.twitter.com/Vn4yNpNblI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Here's what we saw on the fourth day of the Browns' 2026 Training Camp:

During Saturday's training camp practice, a little scuffle broke out:

A little scuffle broke out during today's #Browns training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/cVQKvI3SVK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Here's a look at Sanders during Training Camp Day 4:

A look at #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on Day 4 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/v6MnB91gMS — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Take a look at Watson at Saturday's training camp:

A look at #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Day 4 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/JXbPLxjucR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Browns safety Donovan McMillon with a red zone interception during Saturday's training camp practice:

#Browns S Donovan McMillon with a red zone interception during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/CGwW9X5ONT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Check out Browns linebacker Reid Carrico as he picked the ball in the end zone during practice:

#Browns LB Reid Carrico picked the ball in the end zone during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/95TJNwL0wj — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Browns cornerback D'Angelo Ross gets the jump ball interception on a deep pass in today's training camp practice:

#Browns CB D'Angelo Ross gets the jump ball interception on a deep pass in today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/iuXCPrPpeB — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Here is safety Chris Edmonds who had a huge day on defense, snagging two interceptions during camp:

#Browns S Chris Edmonds had a huge day on defense, snagging two interceptions during today's training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/ttIQ2VOU8i — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Browns safety Grant Delpit nearly had a pick Saturday, but had to settle for a PBU:

#Browns S Grant Delpit nearly had a pick today, but had to settle for a PBU. pic.twitter.com/vXsqYZvlUt — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Browns cornerback Myles Bryant with the pass breakup near the end of practice Saturday:

#Browns CB Myles Bryant with the pass breakup near the end of practice today. pic.twitter.com/v3pLDW176f — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Intensity was a theme for Browns training camp practice:

#Browns training camp practice was a little intense today. pic.twitter.com/QmpT1WRetg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

A look at Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 4 of training camp:

BEREA, Ohio — A look at #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Day 4 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/9uI3M0HKMj — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

A look at Browns quarterback Taylen Green on Day 4 of training camp:

A look at #Browns QB Taylen Green on Day 4 of training camp. pic.twitter.com/Ir4EmR4ww3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

There were two standout catches at Day 4 of camp. One was a contested catch by Denzel Boston; the other was a diving grab by Tylan Wallace:

There were two standout catches today at #Browns training camp. One was a contested catch by Denzel Boston; the other was a diving grab by Tylan Wallace. pic.twitter.com/LKD2x13zPV — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Former Kent State Golden Flash Luke Floriea was super active during Browns training camp:

Former Kent State Golden Flash Luke Floriea was super active today during #Browns training camp. pic.twitter.com/JE5a3vNzRb — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

Here's a little kicking action from Andre Szmyt at Browns training camp Saturday:

Here's a little kicking action from Andre Szmyt at #Browns training camp today. pic.twitter.com/ykJPhCHGlJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2026

The Browns will have the day off on Sunday, back to work Monday — a practice session that will see the Browns put the pads on for the first time this summer.