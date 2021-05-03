UDFA tracker: Here's who the Browns have added after the Draft

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns focused heavily on strengthening their defense during the 2021 NFL Draft, while also adding speed and versatility across the roster. But General Manager Andrew Berry's work is not done.

On Saturday, after the Browns made their final pick of the draft, Berry said, "I'm going to turn my attention to the undrafted free agent process next," and immediately began making moves.

Here is a list of undrafted free agents signed by the Browns:

Marvin Wilson, DT- Florida State

Marvin Wilson, who was thought to be a draft lock, signed a massive rookie contract that included a $30,000 signing bonus plus $162,000 in guaranteed base salary.

When he headed into FSU, he was the nation’s No. 1 defensive tackle prospect. In his sophomore campaign, Wilson started five of 12 games and garnered honorable mention All-ACC honors, recording 42 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks. The following year, Wilson earned first-team All-ACC honors and led FSU with five sacks in addition to recording 44 tackles, 8.5 for loss.

Wilson is the second defensive tackle the Browns signed this weekend, drafting Tommy Togiai out of Ohio State in the fourth round.

Tre Harbison III, RB- Charlotte

The Browns used their final draft pick Saturday night to select running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton, but they weren't done at the position just yet.

Tre Harbison's agency EnterSports Management announced they had reached a deal with the Browns Sunday morning.

A transfer from Northern Illinois, Harbison played in all six games last season, starting in five. In that time he was Charlotte's leading rusher with 80 carries for 337 yards and four touchdowns. In Northern Illinois, Harbison recorded back to back seasons of 1,000 or more yards. In his three years with the Huskies, Harbison notched 2,345 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns.

Fun fact: Harbison is from Shelby, North Carolina which lies in Cleveland County.

Emmanuel Rugamba, CB- Miami (Ohio)

Berry said heading into the free agency market and before the draft that "you can never have enough corners," and that has held true as he continues to add pieces to the roster, including UDFA Emmanuel Rugamba.

Born in a refugee camp before moving to the United States as a toddler, Rugamba is the first Rwandan in the NFL.

In the three games Miami played last season, Rugamba recorded 11 tackles, one forced fumble and a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown at Akron. He earned Third Team All-MAC honors in 2020 and 2019. Rugamba totaled 96 tackles, two interceptions 11 passes defended, an interception returned for a touchdown and a forced fumble at Miami.

Kiondre Thomas, CB- Kansas State

Remember that line about cornerbacks?

Kiondre Thomas played in eight games with four starts last season, recording 27 tackles and four pass breakups. In 2019, Thomas started in four games and played in 13, recording 22 tackles, four passes defended and an interception.

In high school, Thomas returned kicks and also participated in track.

Romeo McKnight, EDGE- Illinois State

After adding Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley in free agency, Berry looked to the UDFA market to find developmental talent for the end and brought Romeo McKnight on board.

In 2019 with the Redbirds, McKnight earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team selection at defensive end, recording 64 tackles, 16.5 for loss, with 12 sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. Last season, McKnight recorded 24 tackles, five for loss, with 1.5 sacks and three QB hits in six games.

McKnight fits the Browns pattern of versatile players, playing running back and linebacker in high school.

This story will be updated as more undrafted free agents sign with the Browns.

Here's everything the Browns did in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1, No. 26: CB Greg Newsome, Northwestern.

Trade up: The Browns send their No. 59 pick and No. 89 pick to the Carolina Panthers for their No. 52 pick and No. 113 pick.

Round 2, No. 59: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Round 3, No. 91: WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn

Round 4, No. 110: OT James Hudson, Cincinnati

Trade down: The Browns send their No. 113 pick and No. 257 pick to the Detroit Lions for their No. 153 pick and a 2022 fourth round pick.

Round 4, No. 132: DT Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

Round 5, No. 153: LB Tony Fields II, WVU

Round 5, No. 169: S Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Round 6, No. 211: RB Demetric Felton, UCLA

