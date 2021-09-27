Update expected Wednesday on Browns rookie CB Greg Newsome II's calf injury

CLEVELAND — An update on Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will be provided Wednesday after he suffered a calf injury during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Newsome was ruled out of the game with the calf injury during the fourth quarter and Greedy Williams was called in to replace him for the remainder.

After the team's win, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Newsome would undergo MRI testing Monday morning.

Stefanski said Monday that he didn't have an update on those tests and would be able to provide an update on Wednesday. Tuesday is the players' day off.

Newsome, the Browns' first round pick in the recent 2021 NFL Draft, has had an impressive start to his NFL career, covering opponents well enough to only be targeted seven times and notching seven tackles and two pass breakups through his first three games.

While Stefanski didn't have an update on Newsome's injury, the rookie corner took to Twitter after his injury to assure fans he was okay.

I’ll be Good DawgPound ‼️ — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) September 26, 2021

If needed Stefanski said Williams would be ready to start in place of Newsome should he miss any time with the calf injury.

The Browns have had to manage several injuries including left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.'s ankle injury, wide receiver Jarvis Landry's MCL sprain, Anthony Walker's hamstring injury, linebacker Sione Takitaki's hamstring injury, linebacker Jacob Phillips' elbow injury, Odell Beckham Jr.'s knee injury and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard's triceps injury, among others throughout the preseason and first three games.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

