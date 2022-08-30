UPDATES: Latest players released by Browns as they trim roster to 53

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut their roster down to 53 players.

Here's who they've released today, league sources have confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice:

FB Johnny Stanton

OL Blake Hance

WR Mike Harley Jr.

WR Easop Winston

WR Daylen Baldwin

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

DT Roderick Perry II

CB Shaun Jolly

Sources told Justice that the team is considering placing Hance, Harley, Baldwin, Perry and Jolly on the practice squad if they aren't picked up by another team.

The Browns are not expected to return Stanton to the practice squad, ending his tenure, and fullback season, in Cleveland.

Tied for least favorite thing I'll tweet today: The #Browns have released FB Johnny Stanton. At this time, he's not expected to return to the practice squad. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 30, 2022

Winston is another player not expected to return to the practice squad, sources indicated.

On Monday the team cut ties with:

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

DT Glen Logan

S Jovante Moffatt

T Ben Petrula

DE Curtis Weaver

WR Javon Wims

With these cuts, many questions remain about who will play receiver for the Browns this season. The Browns will explore options at all positions on the waiver wire as teams continue reducing their rosters to 53. We'll keep updating this story throughout the day.

RELATED: Browns roster down to 73; more moves coming as Tuesday deadline approaches

