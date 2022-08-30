Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

UPDATES: Latest players released by Browns as they trim roster to 53

Playoff game hero Blake Hance, fullback Johnny Stanton cut
Johnny Stanton
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton celebrates after scoring a one-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Johnny Stanton
Eagles Browns Football
Posted at 9:48 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 11:30:07-04

CLEVELAND  — The Cleveland Browns have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut their roster down to 53 players.

Here's who they've released today, league sources have confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice:

Sources told Justice that the team is considering placing Hance, Harley, Baldwin, Perry and Jolly on the practice squad if they aren't picked up by another team.

The Browns are not expected to return Stanton to the practice squad, ending his tenure, and fullback season, in Cleveland.

Winston is another player not expected to return to the practice squad, sources indicated.

On Monday the team cut ties with:

  • WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
  • DT Glen Logan
  • S Jovante Moffatt
  • T Ben Petrula
  • DE Curtis Weaver
  • WR Javon Wims

With these cuts, many questions remain about who will play receiver for the Browns this season. The Browns will explore options at all positions on the waiver wire as teams continue reducing their rosters to 53. We'll keep updating this story throughout the day.

RELATED: Browns roster down to 73; more moves coming as Tuesday deadline approaches

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.