VIDEO: Browns get closer to opening game day against Bengals

BEREA — The time is nearing for the Cleveland Browns' season opener at Huntington Bank Field on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco reminisced on his first NFL win against the Bengals in 2008 while touching on still playing the game at 40 years old:

Asked #Browns QB Joe Flacco about what makes the AFC North rivalries stand out: "You're playing teams that want to be physical...Teams are throwing the ball a lot, but that doesn't take away the fact that you want to be physical and kind of impose your will on teams." pic.twitter.com/fWv68yCTgn — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 3, 2025

Flacco also discussed what makes the AFC North rivalries stand out:

Flacco gave his thoughts on the training camp reps that were split four ways:

#Browns QB Joe Flacco on the training camp reps that were split four ways: "I can get on board and see how that was important for the team to go through this process...I think it was the best process for this team to go through that." pic.twitter.com/flKUhkJSFT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 3, 2025

Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said with the attention he draws, it might be tougher for him this year—but they're ready:

#Browns Jerry Jeudy said with the attention he draws it might be tougher for him this year—but they're ready. "We got a great group of guys in the back end so it is going to be hard to just focus on me when you got Cedric, Isaiah, Jamari Thrash on the other side. So, good luck." pic.twitter.com/QS5nxx8wBJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 3, 2025

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said he is eager to face the Bengals:

#Browns Denzel Ward is eager to face the Bengals. "I like making plays on the ball and being a factor in a game. I'm looking forward to going into the game, and hopefully they target me a lot. I'm going to send Joe Burrow some texts, tell him throw at me and go from there." pic.twitter.com/UrbplKCEn9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 3, 2025

Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is going back to his Bowling Green roots, switching to No. 44:

Asked Harold about the change before practice. Said he had the opportunity to switch to the number he started at BG with, so he thought, "Why not?" "Some of my teammates, they don't really mess with it. They liked the 88, but I think the 44 looks better." pic.twitter.com/x0XLlgwEYz — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 3, 2025

As the Browns gear up for the game, the secondary team made sure to sprinkle some vibes into Wednesday's practice:

#Browns secondary was vibing at the start of today's practice. pic.twitter.com/qelN93lLA3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 3, 2025

Here's some work from the Browns quarterbacks on Wednesday:

JOE FLACCO QB1:

DILLON GABRIEL QB2:

SHEDEUR SANDERS QB3:

