VIDEO: Browns get closer to opening game day against Bengals

Joe Flacco QB1
News 5's Camryn Justice
Joe Flacco at Browns practice ahead of season opener.
BEREA — The time is nearing for the Cleveland Browns' season opener at Huntington Bank Field on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco reminisced on his first NFL win against the Bengals in 2008 while touching on still playing the game at 40 years old:

Flacco also discussed what makes the AFC North rivalries stand out:

Flacco gave his thoughts on the training camp reps that were split four ways:

Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said with the attention he draws, it might be tougher for him this year—but they're ready:

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said he is eager to face the Bengals:

Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is going back to his Bowling Green roots, switching to No. 44:

As the Browns gear up for the game, the secondary team made sure to sprinkle some vibes into Wednesday's practice:

Here's some work from the Browns quarterbacks on Wednesday:

JOE FLACCO QB1:

DILLON GABRIEL QB2:

SHEDEUR SANDERS QB3:

Follow Camryn Justice on X.

