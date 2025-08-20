VIDEO: Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders returns to team, individual drills

After an oblique strain during a preseason joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders returned to team drills during Day 16 of training camp.

Team drills can no longer be filmed, but we have coverage from his individual drills.

WATCH:



Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett got some reps in individual drills during training camp. He was held out of team drills today and won't play in Saturday's preseason game.

WATCH:



Browns starting quarterback Joe Flacco got some individual drills in during Day 16 of training camp:

WATCH:



Here's some work from Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel in individual drills during Day 16 of training camp.

WATCH:



Here's some work from Browns quarterback Snoop Huntley in individual drills during Day 16 of training camp.

WATCH:



Follow Camryn Justice on X.