Views from training camp: What we saw today at the Browns-Giants joint practice

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants held their first of two joint practices on Thursday at the CrossCountry Country Mortgage Campus training facility in Berea.

The practice was closed to fans but open to media, so here's a look at what went down during the joint session.

Calm, cool, mostly collected

Anytime you get two opposing teams on the same field, even in a joint practice, there's a chance for things to get a bit heated.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said ahead of the practice session that they would keep a focus on respect to ensure nothing escalated between the two teams.

"They're our guests, and we want to make sure that we work hard and we compete against each other, but we're always going to be taking care of each other and making sure that it's a safe, controlled environment," Stefanski said.

Luckily for everyone, most of the practice remained peaceful. There was one moment that things got a bit chippy after Browns wide receiver JoJo Natson got knocked down with a lot of contact from Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams and defensive back Chris Johnson, but after a few words and looks were exchanged, practice continued as scheduled.

Things got a little chippy after this pass. #Browns JoJo Natson seeing a lot of contact from Giants CB Rodarius Williams and DB Chris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/imiGGSGPdx — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2021

Competition in full effect

While it was just a practice session, going up against players on a different team brings a new kind of excitement when a big play is made, and that happened today.

From wide receiver Rashard Higgins' red carpet celebration after a touchdown to a rally around rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II after the practice-ending interception, the Browns found joy throughout the day and made it known.

Practice ends with an INT from Greg Newsome II off Daniel Jones. Lots of celebrating. #Browns pic.twitter.com/S3EM4nrA7I — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2021

Freddie Kitchens and Nick Chubb reunion

The former Browns head coach is back in Berea, now as a senior offensive assistant for the Giants.

Although his short tenure as a head coach in Cleveland was underwhelming, there's no bad blood between Kitchens and running back Nick Chubb, who still holds his former coach in high regard.

"That's my guy. He was my first NFL running backs coach of my career," Chubb said before practice Thursday. "Every day I stepped on the field and he said, 'Make today your best day,' and every time I get on the field I think about that."

Here are a few highlights from camp:

#Browns Nick Chubb doing what Nick Chubb does. pic.twitter.com/zythpBzTxh — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2021

The red carpet has been rolled out. #Browns pic.twitter.com/4kA5JTFi33 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 19, 2021

Injuries

Linebacker Jacob Phillips left practice early, according to Stefanski.

Other Browns players who worked out on the bikes or stayed on the sideline included Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Anthony Schwartz and Jadeveon Clowney, among others.

Stefanski said there was still no update on defensive end Takkarist McKinley, who has been out an extended amount of time for a personal reason.

RELATED: Browns unable to provide time frame for return of Browns DE Takkarist McKinley

The Browns and Giants will have another practice session Friday, which will see fewer reps but more red zone work as the two teams prepare for their preseason matchup on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.