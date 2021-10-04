Vikings place cornerback who was in game against Browns for all but 6 snaps on Reserve/COVID-19 list

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after playing the Cleveland Browns, the Minnesota Vikings placed defensive back Cameron Dantzler on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dantzler played in a season-high 72 snaps for the Vikings Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, only off the field for six of his defense's 78 snaps. He took over for Bashaud Breeland in the first quarter and played the rest of the game. Breeland left the game with an illness designation after appearing on the injury/participation report Thursday and Friday with an illness.

Dantzler made five total tackles against the Browns Sunday, all on quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Kareem Hunt.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams can not comment on a player's medical status other than referring to their roster status and can not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for the virus. But, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Dantzler tested positive for the virus.

#Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per the wire. He tested positive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2021

According to the NFL's policy, fully vaccinated players who are close contacts of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will not be designated as a regular "high-risk close contact", but can be held to daily testing for five days after exposure if deemed a “high risk vaccinated contact” and must wear a mask indoors for that five-day period.

Players who are not fully vaccinated who are deemed “high-risk close contacts" must isolate immediately and are not permitted to return to their team's facility or interact with other team employees and players for at least five days after the last exposure to the infected individual and must be monitored for symptoms while continuing daily PCR testing, per NFL policy.

In July, Browns general manager Andrew Berry announced that 90% of the players had been either fully vaccinated or were waiting to receive a second dose of the vaccine, in their final stages of becoming fully vaccinate, while every coach on staff had been fully vaccinated.

