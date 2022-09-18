WATCH: Amari Cooper scores first touchdown as a Cleveland Brown in home opener against Jets

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper scored his first touchdown in orange and brown Sunday in the home opener against the New York Jets, showing off the connection that he and quarterback Jacoby Brissett established quickly this offseason.

In the second quarter, the Browns had the ball driving down field. The possession was dominated by Cooper, who had three targets, all completed, to help get the Browns down the field.

After a near touchdown from Donovan Peoples-Jones, which was overturned after review, Brissett went back to Cooper and connected for a wide open score.

The touchdown was Cooper's first of what Cleveland hopes will be many touchdowns as a Cleveland Brown.

