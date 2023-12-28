WATCH: Amari Cooper slimes Joe Flacco after winning Slimetime NVP for Week 16

Over the last few years, Nickelodeon has jumped in on the NFL action by adding a new show called "Slimetime" aimed at getting kids interested in football.

Every week, Young Dylan and Nate Burleson name an NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) for the previous week's game.

After Amari Cooper's performance against the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve, he won the coveted honor.

In honor of his victory, he celebrated in the most Nickelodeon possible way: by sliming quarterback Joe Flacco.

your Week 16 NVP @AmariCooper9 brought out a special guest to get slimed 👀 #NFLSlimetime | @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/ba2rAz6MsP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2023

Could Cooper win the award for a second week in a row? Be sure to tune into tonight's game on News 5 to find out.