WATCH: Amari Cooper slimes Joe Flacco after winning Slimetime NVP for Week 16

Maria Lysaker/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) looks on against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
Posted at 10:23 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 10:23:45-05

Over the last few years, Nickelodeon has jumped in on the NFL action by adding a new show called "Slimetime" aimed at getting kids interested in football.

Every week, Young Dylan and Nate Burleson name an NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) for the previous week's game.

After Amari Cooper's performance against the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve, he won the coveted honor.

In honor of his victory, he celebrated in the most Nickelodeon possible way: by sliming quarterback Joe Flacco.

Could Cooper win the award for a second week in a row? Be sure to tune into tonight's game on News 5 to find out.

