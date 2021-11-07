WATCH: Browns CB Denzel Ward's 99-yard pick-six over Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns defense made a big opening statement in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with cornerback Denzel Ward making a triumphant return from injury with an interception taken to the house.

In what seemed to be an inevitable touchdown drive by the Bengals, who carved their way down the field with ease, Ward stayed true to his nickname "The Warden" and intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the 1-yard line.

Ward turned on the burners and took his pick to the 99-yards to the house for a touchdown to put the Browns on the board early.

The play resulted in the Browns' second-longest interception return in franchise history, trailing only Brodney Pool's 100-yard interception return in 2007.

Watch the incredible play below:

