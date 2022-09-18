WATCH: Browns conduct special entrance for home opener against Jets

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns opened their season at home Sunday in their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, and they kicked things off in a very unique way.

As defensive end Myles Garrett promised on Friday, the Browns planned "something special" as they took the field. On Sunday, fans got a look at the entrance, which featured a Dawg Pound enclosure, red-eyed dogs and plenty of smoke.

Watch the entrance below:

#Browns special entrance for the home opener ft. John Johnson III and Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/oeUKTkwXe3 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 18, 2022

After the entrance, Browns legend Joe Thomas, who is being inducted into the Legends program at halftime, kicked things off by smashing a guitar on the sidelines right before kickoff.

