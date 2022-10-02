WATCH: Browns DT Jordan Elliott gets first career solo sack on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

ATLANTA, Ga. — He was the only usual starter left on the defensive line entering Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott showed up.

The Browns were down three of their usual starters on the defensive line as Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Taven Bryan were all sidelined with injury.

Elliott, who has been a favorite with coaches for the work he put in this offseason both on his game and his physique, entered his second year in the league looking to make a leap.

On Sunday against the Falcons, Elliott showed off a taste of what he's been working on.

In the third quarter, after the Browns had been efforting to take down Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota—getting tons of pressure but not able to finish—Elliott changed that.

On third and 18, Elliott broke through the Falcons' offensive line and took down Mariota for a loss of eight, forcing the Falcons to punt the ball away.

The sack was Elliott's first career solo sack. You can watch the play below:

first career solo sack for Jordan! 🐶



📺: #CLEvsATL on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/iJqdyvFpsl pic.twitter.com/jHY5cyvmvL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 2, 2022

