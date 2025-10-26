WATCH: Browns LB Carson Schwesinger gets 1st career interception against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Cleveland Browns are seeing plenty of production from their rookies, and one of the highest-producing newbies has been linebacker Carson Schwesinger. On Sunday against the Patriots, the first-year defensive playcaller continued growing his game with his first career interception.

With Myles Garrett putting immense pressure on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Schwesinger was in the mix, ready to spy if need be. Maye, forcing the ball out to avoid a sack from Garrett, Schwesinger made a play and snagged the pass.

The interception was a welcome addition to Schwesinger's stats this season. He entered Sunday's game with 59 total tackles on the year, four for loss, with three QB hits and a sack. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said on Thursday that he expected takeaways to come for Schwesinger as the season continued.

"It’s just a matter of time before that shows that’s a part of his game. We’ve seen him rush; we’ve seen him play on the perimeter. We’ve seen him play physically inside. We’ve seen him be productive on the stat sheet. We’ve seen him lead the group as far as play call and communication and those things. The next thing you’re going to see is some of those plays coming on," Schwartz said.

That was quickly realized Sunday with Schwesinger getting the pick on Maye, who had only thrown two other interceptions all season to that point.